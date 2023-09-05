Charlamagne Tha God hails Nikki Haley's push against aging politicians: 'She ain't say one damn thing wrong'

"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God showered Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with praise over her outspoken stance on calling for mandatory cognitive tests for aging elected officials.

Last week, Haley referred to the Senate as "the most privileged nursing home in the country" in response to 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's second freezing episode.

"It's sad," she told Fox News Thursday. "No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline."

"What I will say is, right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country," she said. "I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave."

NIKKI HALEY DOUBLES DOWN ON PROMISE TO SEND SPECIAL OPS TO ‘ELIMINATE’ DRUG CARTELS ACROSS US-MEXICO BORDER

"That is why I’m strongly in support of term limits in this country," she continued. "I think that we do need mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I wouldn’t care if they did them over the age of 50, but these people are making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on our economy, on the border. We need to know they’re at the top of their game. You can’t say that right now looking at Congress."

"Nikki is absolutely right. She ain’t say one damn thing wrong," Charlamagne reacted on Tuesday's show.

He added, "I’ll stop her when she stops telling the truth. We need term limits. And, you know, if you are going to stay in, you definitely need mental competency tests over the age of whatever."

NIKKI HALEY PUSHES FOR ISRAEL AID AFTER DEBATE BRAWL WITH VIVEK RAMASWAMY: ‘WE HAVE NOT HAD A BETTER ALLY’

Co-host DJ Envy agreed, knocking criticisms that having that stance is "attacking old people," saying, "It's not."

"And you got Senator Feinstein, 90 years old, she's faced multiple health setbacks, didn't know what she was voting on, you know, Nancy Pelosi is 83, Donald Trump is 77, Biden is 80. It's like, yeah, we need term limits," Charlamagne exclaimed.

"Like maybe there should be an age maximum," guest co-host Lil D suggested. "You know how you have to be 35 to become president? Maybe we need a certain age, like, you are done with politics. Go relax! Go fishing!"

NIKKI HALEY HITS MEDIA FOR NOT PRESSING BIDEN, HARRIS ON LATE-TERM ABORTIONS: THEY KNOW ‘IT’D BE REAL TELLING'

Progressive commentator Tezlyn Figaro told the co-hosts, "I like Nikki Haley," saying, "I like the fact that she made sure she included Democrats and Republicans" in her comments, adding that Haley has seen a surge in recent polls following the first GOP debate.

"And we wouldn’t be having these conversations if there wasn't obvious cognitive decline," Charlamagne said. "Folks aren’t just saying this because these people are older. It’s because it’s obvious something is wrong!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConnell's freezing episode has only furthered concern over the impact age has in an elected official's job performance. There are growing calls for McConnell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to step aside due to their health conditions as polls continue to show that Americans overwhelmingly believe 80-year-old President Biden is too old to seek reelection.