NHL
NHL's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

The format features a round robin tournament and qualifier round

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NHL season resumes Saturday after months of uncertainty with a unique 24-team playoff that will take place over the next several weeks in two hub cities in Canada.

The season was suspended on March 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With 187 regular season games left to be played, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had to come up with a plan that was competitive enough that the players would be on board with.

The result was a 24-team playoff that would see the top four teams in each conference compete in a round robin tournament for seeding while the remaining 8 teams compete in a best-of-five qualifier round to determine who will move on to the first round. The seeding for these rounds were made based off of points percentage when the season was paused.

The Eastern Conference teams will play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto while the Western Conference will play at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

For the teams that drop after the qualifiers, they will have the chance to win the first overall draft pick.

The usual playoff format will resume after the first round, the only difference being that there is no bracket. The teams will be reseeded each round.

Read below to review each team’s season preview.

BOSTON BRUINS 

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Calgary Flames during the first period at TD Garden on February 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Division: Atlantic (1st)

Record: 44-14-12

Coach: Bruce Cassidy

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Justin Holl #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on February 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Division: Atlantic (3rd)

Record: 35-26-9

Coach: Sheldon Keefe

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington.] Stamkos will be limited at the start of Tampa training camp because of a new lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Division: Atlantic (2nd)

Record: 43-21-6

Coach: Jon Cooper

FLORIDA PANTHERS 

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is congratulated by center Aleksander Barkov (16) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is congratulated by center Aleksander Barkov (16) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Division: Atlantic (4th)

Record: 35-26-8

Coach: Joel Quenneville

MONTREAL CANADIANS  

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) celebrates with goaltender Carey Price (31) after the Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Division: Atlantic (5th)

Record: 31-31-9

Coach: Claude Julien

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin #8 hands of the Stanley Cup to Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals after their team's 4-3 win over the the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Division: Metropolitan (1st)

Record: 41-20-8

Coach: Todd Reirden

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates the game winning goal with teammates center Claude Giroux (28) and defenseman Mark Streit (32) during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in Dallas. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Division: Metropolitan (2nd)

Record: 41-21-7

Coach: Alain Vigneault

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Division: Metropolitan (3rd)

Record: 40-23-6

Coach: Mike Sullivan

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Martin Necas (88) speak to Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres as he takes the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Martin Necas (88) speak to Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres as he takes the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Division: Metropolitan (4th)

Record: 38-25-5

Coach: Rod Brind'Amour

COLUMBUS  BLUE JACKETS

Division: Metropolitan (5th)

Record: 33-22-15

Coach: John Tortorella

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Division: Metropolitan (6th)

Record: 35-23-10

Coach: Barry Trotz

NEW YORK RANGERS

Division: Metropolitan (7th)

Record: 37-28-5

Coach: David Quinn

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Division: Central (1st)

Record: 42-19-10

Coach: Craig Berube

COLORADO AVALANCHE 

Division: Central (2nd)

Record: 42-20-8

Coach: Jared Bednar

DALLAS STARS

Division: Central (3rd)

Record: 37-24-8

Coach: Rick Bowness

WINNIPEG JETS

Division: Central (4th)

Record: 37-28-6

Coach: Paul Maurice

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Division: Central (5th)

Record: 35-26-8

Coach: John Hynes

MINNESOTA WILD

Division: Central (6th)

Record: 35-27-7

Coach: Dean Evason

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Division: Central (7th)

Record: 32-30-8

Coach: Jeremy Colliton

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Division: Pacific (1st)

Record: 39-24-8

Coach: Peter DeBoer

EDMONTON OILERS 

Division: Pacific (2nd)

Record: 37-25-9

Coach: Dave Tippett

CALGARY FLAMES

Division: Pacific (3rd)

Record: 36-27-7

Coach: Geoff Ward

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Division: Pacific (4th)

Record: 36-27-6

Coach: Travis Green

ARIZONA COYOTES 

Division: Pacific (5th)

Record: 33-29-8

Coach: Rick Tocchet

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.

