Boston Bruins: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Boston Bruins were first in the Eastern Conference when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NHL to suspend the season on March 12.

The only team to earn 100 points this season, the Bruins boast one of the most competitive rosters heading into the round-robin portion of the postseason. David Pastrnak will be key in the Bruins’ success, as he’s tied with Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin for NHL scoring leader at 48 goals in the regular season.

Equally as important will be the role of veteran goaltender Tuukka Rask, who finished the shortened season with the best GAA (2.12) in the league.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Atlantic (1st)

Record: 44-14-12

Coach: Bruce Cassidy

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner

Defensemen:

Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders:

Jaroslav Halak, Maxime Lagace, Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar

**

SCHEDULE

The Bruins will play a three-game round-robin at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m., then face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. and finish with a game against the Washington Capitals on Aug. 9.