Chicago Blackhawks: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to raise the Stanley Cup for the seventh time but doing so will mean beating one of the fiercest teams in the league this year in a best-of-five series qualifying round.

The Blackhaws will take on the Edmonton Oilers on Aug. 1. The Oilers have two of the top goalscorers in the league, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who have over 200 points combined.

Chicago will have to avoid any unnecessary penalties to keep Edmonton off the power play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (7th)

Record: 32-30-8

Coach: Jeremy Colliton

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Drake Caggiula, Ryan Carpenter, Kirby Dach, Alex DeBrincat, MacKenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Matthew Highmore, David Kampf, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik, Philipp Kurashev, Alex Nylander, John Quenneville, Brandon Saad, Dylan Sikura, Dylan Strome, Jonathan Toews

Defensemen:

Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson, Calvin de Haan, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Olli Maatta, Connor Murphy, Alec Regula, Nick Seeler

Goaltenders:

Corey Crawford, Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban

**

SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Oilers in a best-of-five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD