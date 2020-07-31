Washington Capitals: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Washington Capitals are a team built for the playoffs and, even with the unusual format of the postseason, their performance in the round-robin games is still critical.

In his 15th season with the Caps, Alex Ovechkin has shown no signs of slowing down. He is tied for first for NHL scoring leader with 48 goals and his postseason performance is sure to match.

The Caps' biggest hurdle to overcome will be goaltender Braden Holtby who had a lackluster season. With backup goalie Ilya Samsonov out with an injury, the Caps will rely on Holtby to step it up.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (1st)

Record: 41-20-8

Coach: Todd Reirden

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Nicklas Backstrom, Travis Boyd, Nic Dowd, Lars Eller, Carl Hagelin, Garnet Hathaway, Ilya Kovalchuk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Philippe Maillet, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Richard Panik, Brian Pinho, Daniel Sprong, Jakub Vrana, Tom Wilson

Defensemen:

Alexander Alexeyev, John Carlson, Brenden Dillon, Martin Fehervary, Radko Gudas, Nick Jensen, Michal Kempny, Tyler Lewington, Dmitry Orlov, Jonas Siegenthaler

Goaltenders:

Pheonix Copley, Braden Holtby, Vitek Vanecek

**

SCHEDULE

The Capitals will play a three-game round-robin at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., then face the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 6 and finish with a game against the Boston Bruins on Aug. 9.