Tarik Skubal leaves Team USA to return to Tigers camp despite mixed feelings after successful start

Tarik Skubal is staying with his original plan after all for the World Baseball Classic, as Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced the 2025 Cy Young Award winner will be heading back to the Detroit Tigers after his start against Great Britain.

Skubal was always supposed to return to his ballclub after Team USA’s second game of the group stage in Houston, a 9-1 win over Great Britain. However, after throwing his scheduled pitch count in the victory, Skubal seemed to have second thoughts about a one-and-done appearance.

"I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ," Skubal said to reporters, per ESPN. "I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp.

"Things have changed, obviously. That’s why I’m going to have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But yeah, I don’t know either way."

Skubal hasn’t been shy about how much he’s enjoyed being on one of the best Team USA rosters ever assembled for the tournament, which includes fellow Cy Young Award winner, Paul Skenes, who will be pitching against Mexico on Monday night. Skubal even noted that he could regroup with Team USA if they make it out of their pool and head to Miami for the elimination games.

TIGERS ACE TARIK SKUBAL WINS RECORD-BREAKING $32M IN ARBITRATION: REPORTS

"When you get into these environments, when you get this team, it’s hard to walk away from that," Skubal added.

But Skubal, who is set to become a free agent after this season with the Tigers, is sticking with the gameplan from the start.

The 29-year-old is expected to get the richest contract of any pitcher in MLB history this upcoming winter, and it could be in the ballpark of $500 million. And perhaps his decision was easier knowing his national teammates understand him heading back to the Tigers’ facility.

"He’s got the two Cy Young awards, but this guy’s about to make half a billion dollars her in the next offseason," Team USA captain Aaron Judge said, per USA TODAY. "So, for him to put it all on the line for his country and come out here and show up for us. …You know, maybe it is just one game, but you know there’s a risk with everything you do, and for him to take that risk and come out here and be with us, the boys love it."

Skubal was awarded an MLB-record $32 million in arbitration, surpassing the previous arbitration record held by New York Mets, and current Dominican Republic star, Juan Soto.

After a fantastic 2024 campaign that ended with some much-deserved hardware, Skubal followed it up with an AL-leading 2.21 ERA over 195⅓ innings in 31 starts. He also struck out 241 batters, 13 more than his league-leading mark the previous year.

