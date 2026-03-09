Chiefs, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III agree to deal as NFL free agency begins: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made one of the first big splashes of NFL free agency.

The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III agreed to a deal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Walker joining the Chiefs would certainly bolster their chances of getting back to the playoffs following a 6-11 season.

Walker had a breakout year in 2025 as he helped guide the Seattle Seahawks to their second Super Bowl title. He ran for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns as he and Zach Charbonnet dominated the backfield and bolstered Sam Darnold’s passing game.

In Super Bowl LX, Walker helped Seattle push past the New England Patriots. He ran for 135 yards and had two touchdown catches in the 29-13 win. He was the first running back to receive the honor since Terrell Davis did it for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII.

Kansas City could use the help in the running back region. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Damien Williams have all been serviceable in years past but injuries marred the team’s success in that area.

The Chiefs were 25th in rushing yards during the 2025 season.

As of now, Charbonnet will be the starting running back with George Holani and Kenny McIntosh on the depth chart.