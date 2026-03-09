Expand / Collapse search
Australia grants asylum to 5 Iranian women’s soccer players amid Iran conflict

'I don't want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women,' Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Australia granted asylum to five players from the Iranian women’s soccer team who were visiting for a tournament when the U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran began.

Australian federal police officers on Tuesday transported the five women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, to a "safe location" after they made asylum requests to meet with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and to finalize the processing of their humanitarian visas.

"Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women’s Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here," Burke said on X.

The move comes after the team refused to sing the Iranian anthem before their first Women’s Asian Cup match early last week against South Korea, although they later sang and saluted the anthem in two subsequent matches, including ahead of their final match, when they were eliminated by the Philippines.

IRANIAN WOMEN'S SOCCER FANS SHOW SUPPORT FOR TRUMP AS TEAM APPEARS TO PIVOT ON NATIONAL ANTHEM STANCE

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and five Iranian women soccer players

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke poses with five Iranian women soccer players who have been granted asylum in Australia, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Australia Ministry of Home Affairs)

"I don't want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women, but certainly last night it was joy, it was relief," Burke told reporters after signing the documents. "People were very excited about embarking on a life in Australia."

The five women said they were happy for their names and pictures to be published, according to Burke, who emphasized that the players wanted to make clear that they were not political activists.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the tournament before the war against Iran began on Feb. 28.

After the team was eliminated from the tournament over the weekend, they faced potentially returning to a country still under bombardment. The team's head coach, Marziyeh Jafari, said on Sunday the players "want to come back to Iran as soon as we can."

An official squad list named 26 players, as well as Jafari and other coaches.

While only five players were granted asylum, Burke said the offer was given to everyone on the team.

IRAN FLAG REMOVED FROM PARALYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY AFTER SOLE ATHLETE WITHDRAWS OVER TRAVEL SAFETY CONCERNS

Iran's women soccer players

Iran players during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

"These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realize they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they’re making," Burke said. "The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to."

It remains unclear when the remaining players will leave Australia.

"Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. "They're safe here and they should feel at home here."

"They then had to consider that and do it in a way that did not present any danger to them or to their families and friends back home in Iran," he continued.

The asylum offer came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called on Australia to grant asylum to any team member who wanted it.

Trump had blasted Australia on social media, saying Australia was "making a terrible humanitarian mistake" by allowing the team to be "forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed."

Supporters near a bus with Iran's soccer players

Supporters react towards a bus transporting Iranian woman players following their Women's Asian Cup soccer match against the Philippines on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

"The U.S. will take them if you won’t," Trump said, despite his administration's efforts to limit the number of immigrants in the U.S. who can receive asylum for political purposes.

Just hours later, Trump praised Albanese in another post.

"He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way," Trump wrote.

Albanese said Trump had called him for "a very positive conversation," about the issue. The prime minister said he explained "the action that we'd undertaken over the previous 48 hours" to support the women.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

