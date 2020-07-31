Pittsburgh Penguins: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadians in the qualifying round of the postseason in what’s sure to be one of the fiercest matchups.

The Penguins have the edge but they lie in the middle of the pack when it comes to goals for, their powerplay and their penalty kill. Sidney Crosby’s skill and Evgeni Malkin’s speed will be important in overcoming the Canadiens, who rank second in shots for per game this season.

With it still a question of who head coach Mike Sullivan will put in the net, the series will be one for the ages.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (3rd)

Record: 40-23-6

Coach: Mike Sullivan

ROSTER

Forwards:

Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Sam Lafferty, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Marleau, Jared McCann, Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Brandon Tanev, Phil Varone, Jason Zucker;

Defensemen:

Kevin Czuczman, Brian Dumoulin, Jack Johnson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kris Letang, John Marino, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz

Goaltenders:

Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Emil Larmi, Matt Murray

SCHEDULE

The Penguins will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Canadiens in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD