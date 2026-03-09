AEW star Jeff Jarrett recalls 'unique' guitar shots he's doled out over his career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling star Jeff Jarrett for using a guitar as a foreign object to gain an advantage against his opponents inside and outside of the ring.

Jarrett has been in professional wrestling for about 40 years, but first developed the guitar-smashing gimmick in the early 1990s when he was with the WWE. He carried it over to World Championship Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and later AEW.

He gave a brief overview of some of the "unique" guitar shots he’s doled out over the course of his career.

"It’s hard to name one – you’re gonna put me on the spot," he told Fox News Digital. "I’ll say this, kind of the most unique ones, Fabulous Moolah, a 71-year-old woman who went up to me before I hit her and said if you don’t knock the hell out of me, I’m going to beat your a—when you get back here. She’s a tough lady. Beetlejuice of Howard Stern fame is always right up there. To this day, it gets talked about. Gary Coleman."

Jarrett also revealed he once went to Japan just to give Hulk Hogan a guitar shot.

"But has it relates to professional wrestlers, Sting, Hulk Hogan. I flew to Japan, I can say this as part of my career, I literally flew to Japan, got off the plane, went to the arena, waited a few hours, waited for the show to be over, went to a press conference, knocked out Hulk Hogan with a guitar shot, took a shower, got on a plan and came home. I think he would have to be up there at the top of them as well," he said.

Jarrett joined AEW in 2022 as a wrestler and was later put into position as AEW’s director of business development.

Pro wrestling is much different from the time Jarrett started in 1986 and even at the height of his in-ring career with WWE and WCW.

Fans of the sport can watch pro wrestling either on TV or via streaming at least six nights a week and sometimes seven with pay-per-views airing on Sundays. AEW programming takes up at least two of the days with "Dynamite" on Wednesdays and "Collision" on Saturdays.

"Who would ever dreamed that professional wrestling would be on, literally, there are weeks that it’s in prime time seven nights a week," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s on ESPN. It’s on HBO Max. When you really drill in, wait a minute, HBO, the home of fill in the blank of the last, you know 30 years, the highest quality program that’s created for TV. And AEW, who I’m a partner with, ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Collision’ is on HBO Max, ESPN, Netflix, we can go on and on.

"It really is something, from a guy from my perspective, I’m really proud to be a part of the industry because you can look at all forms of entertainment, in music … they take a page out of professional wrestling’s book all the time in the touring. I don’t have to tell you about the sports world, every football dance or celebration or the championship belts that the teams get when they win, we’re integrated into every major professional sport.

"When you kind of get into the episodic nature of our programing, the television industry has always been amazing. They’re like, ‘Wait a minute guys, you’re 52 weeks a year?’ We’re struggling to get eight episodes or 10 episodes or a season of a show and you guys don’t have a season?’ So, it is really been for a long time coming, but through the iterations, professional wrestling is up there. We’re no longer a dirty four-letter world."