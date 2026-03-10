Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's reported contract details revealed with expected Chiefs return

Kelce will reportedly sign a one-year, $12 million deal that could be worth up to $15 million

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Travis Kelce will reportedly return to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, ending the uncertainty around his playing future at least for one more season.

Kelce’s deal is for $12 million, which could be escalated to $15 million, ESPN reported Monday as free agency opened up around the league. The deal cannot be made official until Wednesday.

Travis Kelce vs Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the first half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

There was plenty of speculation around what Kelce could do going into free agency. At least one report suggested that his representatives could entertain offers from other teams and possibly bring his Chiefs chapter to a close and play for another team. But as free agency began, it was made clear that Kelce was going to choose loyalty over money.

"It’s been a roller coaster for Travis Kelce. He’s only played for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think a lot of people assumed no doubt Travis Kelce would just come back to the Kansas City Chiefs, sign whatever deal was available and move forward," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "He was expected to get significant, significant interest. Likely, a deal that would have put him at the top of the tight end market. Based on the way he played last year, a Pro Bowler playing nearly on top of his game, that would make sense.

Travis Kelce leaves the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

"That’s not really what Travis Kelce is about. It really isn’t. He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City, to be loyal, to be with Patrick Mahomes and to continue to have another shot at the Super Bowl. This is something the Chiefs were adamant about doing. They wanted this to happen. It was really just a matter of, would he get to free agency? In the end, it is likely not with Travis Kelce expected to stay in Kansas City."

Kelce is considered to be one of the best tight ends of all time.

Travis Kelce walks off the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has 1,080 catches for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. He helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in his time and is hoping to squeeze out one more before his career comes to an end.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

