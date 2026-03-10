Travis Kelce's reported contract details revealed with expected Chiefs return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce will reportedly return to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, ending the uncertainty around his playing future at least for one more season.

Kelce’s deal is for $12 million, which could be escalated to $15 million, ESPN reported Monday as free agency opened up around the league. The deal cannot be made official until Wednesday.

There was plenty of speculation around what Kelce could do going into free agency. At least one report suggested that his representatives could entertain offers from other teams and possibly bring his Chiefs chapter to a close and play for another team. But as free agency began, it was made clear that Kelce was going to choose loyalty over money.

"It’s been a roller coaster for Travis Kelce. He’s only played for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think a lot of people assumed no doubt Travis Kelce would just come back to the Kansas City Chiefs, sign whatever deal was available and move forward," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "He was expected to get significant, significant interest. Likely, a deal that would have put him at the top of the tight end market. Based on the way he played last year, a Pro Bowler playing nearly on top of his game, that would make sense.

"That’s not really what Travis Kelce is about. It really isn’t. He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City, to be loyal, to be with Patrick Mahomes and to continue to have another shot at the Super Bowl. This is something the Chiefs were adamant about doing. They wanted this to happen. It was really just a matter of, would he get to free agency? In the end, it is likely not with Travis Kelce expected to stay in Kansas City."

Kelce is considered to be one of the best tight ends of all time.

The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has 1,080 catches for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns. He helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in his time and is hoping to squeeze out one more before his career comes to an end.