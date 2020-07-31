St. Louis Blues: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The St. Louis Blues are looking to make it two in a row.

The Blues were first in the Western Conference when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NHL to suspend the regular season on March 12. While the offense lacks true star power, the Blues play a defense-first game that saw them take home the Cup in 2019.

St. Louis will have to do a better job of putting pucks on the net, a challenge for star forward Vladimir Tarasenko who is back in after a serious shoulder injury took him out in October.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (1st)

Record: 42-19-10

Coach: Craig Berube

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Troy Brouwer, Jacob de la Rose, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, Mackenzie MacEachern, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Austin Poganski, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas

Defensemen:

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Carl Gunnarsson, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Derrick Pouliot, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman

Goaltenders:

Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso

**

SCHEDULE

The Blues will play a three-game round-robin at Rogers Place in Edmonton to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. EDT, then face the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 6, and finish with a game against the Dallas Stars on Aug. 9.