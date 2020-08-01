Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Calgary Flames
Published

Calgary Flames: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Flames lost in their only meeting with the Jets this season.

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Calgary Flames will take on the Winnipeg Jets in a best-of-five series qualifier that could see either team make it out on top.

The Flames and Jets have had an almost identical season with similar strengths and weaknesses. Calgary went 6-3-1 in their last 10 games while Winnipeg was 7-2-1. The Jets have a slight edge, averaging more Goals For (GF) per game, but the Flames put more pucks on net per game.

The Flames lost in their only meeting with the Jets this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (3rd)

Record: 36-27-7

Coach: Geoff Ward

**

ROSTER

Forwards: 

Mikael Backlund, Sam Bennett, Austin Czarnik, Dillon Dube, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Mark Jankowski, Elias Lindholm, Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan, Alan Quine, Tobias Rieder, Zac Rinaldo, Buddy Robinson, Derek Ryan, Matthew Tkachuk

Defensemen: 

Rasmus Andersson, TJ Brodie, Derek Forbort, Mark Giordano, Erik Gustafsson, Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington, Michael Stone, Jusso Valimaki, Alexander Yelesin

Goaltenders: 

Jon Gillies, David Rittich, Cam Talbot, Artyom Zagidulin

**

SCHEDULE

The Flames will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Jets in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4:45 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.

Trending in Sports