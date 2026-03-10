Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys star, fiancée notifying guests of wedding cancelation: report

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have two children together

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his former fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos reportedly sent a note to wedding guests notifying them of the cancelation of their nuptials.

TMZ Sports first reported the email that was sent out to guests a month before the wedding was set to take place. The two reportedly called it off over the weekend.

Sarah Ramos and Dak Prescott smile

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend an in-store event at David Yurman on May 16, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. ( Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman)

"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," the note read. "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."

The email didn’t list the reason behind the decision.

Prescott and Ramos’ relationship had been "rocky" in the weeks leading up to the breakup and things exploded between the two at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, TMZ Sports reported on Saturday.

Ramos shared pictures of her trip with her friends on Instagram on Friday.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos in 2024

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott pose for a photo before Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala at Thompson Hotel Dallas on May 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

"I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much," Ramos captioned the collage of snaps.

Prescott was not pictured in any of the 16 photos and videos posted to her social media account.

Ramos also posted photos of her bridal shower back on Feb. 23. There were no photos of Prescott in the carousel either.

"The most intimate and beautiful bridal shower of my dreams," she added on Instagram. "So grateful for my aunts who hosted it and my girlfriends and family that came to celebrate. I love you all so much and can’t wait to marry the love of my life with all of you by my side."

Prescott posted a series of photos on his Instagram of Ramos and his family on July 20, 2025. There’s only a September advertisement posted on his account since.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos at a foundation event

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta at The Rustic on Oct. 30, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

The NFL star and Ramos announced they were engaged on Oct. 18, 2024. The couple have two children together.

