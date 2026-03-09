5 Iranian women's soccer players receive asylum in Australia after Trump pressure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australia granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team on Monday, following their perceived political stand during the Women’s Asian Cup and pressure from President Donald Trump.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke made the announcement. The women were transported from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia "to a safe location" by federal police officers in the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The players, then, met with Burke and began the processing for their humanitarian visas, he said.

"I say to the other members of the team the same opportunity is there," Burke said. "Australia has taken the Iranian women’s soccer team into our hearts."

The asylum bids came amid increased pressure from Trump on Monday and Iranian groups in Australia.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t," he wrote on Truth Social.

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team," Trump added later. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way. Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return. In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation. God bless Australia!"

The team arrived in Australia before Israel and the U.S. launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes led to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian players refused to sing their national anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last Monday, which was viewed by some as an act of resistance, which was dubbed by an Iranian commentator as the "pinnacle of dishonor."

The team didn’t clarify. But the players sang the anthem and saluted before their losses to Australia and the Philippines.

"These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realize they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they’re making," Burke said. "The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to."

The Australian Iranian Council launched an online petition urging Australian authorities to "ensure that no member of Iran’s women’s national football team is to depart Australia while credible fears for their safety remain."

"Where credible evidence exists that visiting athletes may face persecution, imprisonment, coercion, or worse upon return, silence is not a neutral position," the petition read. "The current wartime environment has intensified repression, fear, and the risks faced by anyone publicly perceived by the Islamic Republic as disloyal."

Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari was quoted as saying on Australia’s national news agency that the team wants "to come back to Iran as soon as we can."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.