Columbus Blue Jackets: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Columbus Blue Jackets, the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, will take on one of the most loaded offenses in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup qualifying round.

The Blue Jackets are no stranger to playing the role of the underdog, but boasting one of the top five defenses in the league, they’ll provide a good challenge for the Leafs star forwards. Head coach John Tortorella has done a good job of keeping things tight around the net as the Blue Jackets are tied for third with the fewest goals against them this season.

Columbus will have to capitalize on breaks in Toronto’s defense if they’re to come out on top.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (5th)

Record: 33-22-15

Coach: John Tortorella

ROSTER

Forwards:

Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson, Emil Bemstrom, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nick Foligno, Liam Foudy, Nathan Gerbe, Boone Jenner, Stefan Matteau, Riley Nash, Gustav Nyquist, Eric Robinson, Devin Shore, Kevin Stenlund, Alexandre Texier, Alexander Wennberg

Defensemen:

Gabriel Carlsson, Adam Clendening, Vladislav Gavrikov, Scott Harrington, Seth Jones, Dean Kukan, Ryan Murray, Markus Nutivaara, Andrew Peeke, David Savard, Zach Werenski

Goaltenders:

Matiss Kivlenieks, Joonas Korpisalo, Elvis Merzlikins

SCHEDULE

The Blue Jackets will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Maple Leafs in a best of five series.

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9, TBD