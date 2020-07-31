New York Islanders: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The New York Islanders will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup qualifying rounds, after previously ending their playoff run in 2016.

The Islanders have the clear competitive edge, having won all three regular season matchups this year but the Panthers offense should not be underestimated. They are sixth in the league with 228 goals for. The Islanders, by comparison, rank 24th with only 189.

The Islanders defense will be pivotal if they can maintain momentum from the season which saw them rank sixth in fewest goals against.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (6th)

Record: 35-23-10

Coach: Barry Trotz

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier, Derick Brassard, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle, Ross Johnston, Otto Koivula, Leo Komarov, Tom Kuhnhackl, Andrew Ladd, Anders Lee, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Defensemen:

Sebastian Aho, Johnny Boychuk, Noah Dobson, Andy Greene, Thomas Hickey, Nick Leddy, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Devon Toews

Goaltenders:

Christopher Gibson, Thomas Greiss, Semyon Varlamov

**

SCHEDULE

The Islanders will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Panthers in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 12 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7 TBD

Game 5: (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9: TBD