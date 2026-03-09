NBA cancels team's promotion celebrating famed strip club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA stepped in to cancel the Atlanta Hawks’ "Magic Monday" promotion next week, commissioner Adam Silver said.

The Hawks were set to host "Magic Monday" when the Orlando Magic were going to come to town on March 16. The franchise was set to also celebrate the city’s famed Magic City strip club, which is famous for its lemon pepper wings.

But after apparent backlash about the promotion, the league decided to have it canceled.

"When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale," Silver said, via ESPN. "While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees.

"I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community."

Controversy sparked last week when San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet wrote a lengthy blog post, urging the Hawks to reconsider the event.

He suggested NBA players and officials "promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

Kornet wrote that allowing the night to continue "without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

He added that "others throughout the league" were surprised by the Hawks’ decision to have this promotional night.

"We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision," he wrote.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.