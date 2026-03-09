Mike Evans makes shocking move to 49ers, agent explains Bucs legend's decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Evans is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he has built a Hall of Fame resume with for the past 12 NFL seasons, for the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal with San Francisco worth $60.4 million, per ESPN.

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, released a statement after Evans’ decision to find a new challenge outside Tampa Bay.

"Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer," the statement read. "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge.



"He leaves as the most accomplished offensive player in franchise history - a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion - but it was his dedication to making a difference off the field that will define his lasting legacy in our community. We wish Mike continued success in his next chapter and thank him for all that he has done for the Buccaneers and Tampa Bay."

The statement concluded by saying the family and team look forward to honoring Evans to "celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career."



Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, released a statement on his client’s behalf after making the decision.

"After twelve remarkable seasons in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career," Gilmore said, per ESPN. "Throughout his entire career he has pushed himself to grow, compete, and evolve as a player, and this decision reflects that same mindset.

"Mike has tremendous love and respect for the Buccaneers organization, the Glazer family, the coaches, his teammates, and especially the fans in Tampa Bay who have supported him since the day he was drafted. Tampa will always be home to him, and he is deeply proud of everything they accomplished together."

Gilmore added that the Bucs "made it clear they would have loved for Mike to finish his career in Tampa," where he would have been only the fourth player in franchise history to spend his entire career in Tampa Bay.

"Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money," Gilmore added. "The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise."

As the Glazers’ statement mentions, Evans reset Buccaneers records, tallying 13,052 receiving yards and 108 receiving touchdowns since he was taken seventh overall out of Texas A&M in the 2014 NFL Draft. He also had at least 1,000 yards in each of his first 11 seasons with the Bucs, with the streak ending last season due to several injuries that forced him to miss nine games.

Now, Evans joins a Kyle Shanahan-run offense, which was always expected to add a wide receiver this offseason. Evans immediately fills in as Brock Purdy’s top pass-catching option, and more moves could come with Jauan Jennings also in free agency.

For the Buccaneers, they made moves in recent seasons to shore up their wide receivers, including first-round pick Emeka Egbuka drafted out of Ohio State in 2025. He had a red-hot start to his rookie season before cooling off a bit. Jalen McMillan was a factor when he returned healthy last season, and veteran Chris Godwin is also a trusty target for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

