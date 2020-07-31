Montreal Canadiens: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

In what might be the most interesting matchup of the qualifying rounds, the Montreal Canadians will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the Penguins have the edge in face-to-face matchups this season, the Canadians dominate when it comes to puck possession. They rank 4th in the league in scoring chances for but they’ll have to do a better job at converting those chances to actual goals (ranking 28th in goals for).

If the team’s top scorers, like Tomas Tatar and Philip Danault can perform, coupled with the Canadiens hard knocks style of playing, the series will be one for the ages.

Division: Atlantic (5th)

Record: 31-31-9

Coach: Claude Julien

Forwards:

Joel Armia, Alex Belzile, Paul Byron, Phillip Danault, Max Domi, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Artturi Lehkonen, Ryan Poehling, Nick Suzuki, Tomas Tatar, Jordan Weal, Dale Weise

Defensemen:

Ben Chiarot, Cale Fleury, Christian Folin, Noah Juulsen, Brett Kulak, Victor Mete, Gustav Olofsson, Xavier Ouellet, Jeff Petry, Shea Weber

Goaltenders:

Charlie Lindgren, Michael McNiven, Carey Price, Cayden Primeau

The Canadiens will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Penguins in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD