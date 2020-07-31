Dallas Stars: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Dallas Stars may have finished fourth in the Western Conference but the team has battled a struggling offense and a coaching change, which saw them score among the bottom three in the league.

Tyler Seguin registered 50 points before the season was suspended on March 12 but was the only member to break 40 points, making the Stars the only team in the NHL this year to have less than two players score under that mark.

The Stars' saving grace this postseason will be an exceptionally tight defense that puts them second in the league in goals against, just behind the Boston Bruins. With either Ben Bishop or Anton Khudobin, Dallas will be well equipped to take on any offense.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (3rd)

Record: 37-24-8

Coach: Rick Bowness

ROSTER

Forwards:

Jamie Benn, Nicholas Caamano, Andrew Cogliano, Blake Comeau, Ty Dellandrea, Jason Dickinson, Justin Dowling, Radek Faksa, Denis Gurianov, Roope Hintz, Mattias Janmark, Joel Kiviranta, Joe Pavelski, Corey Perry, Alexander Radulov, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin

Defensemen:

Gavin Bayreuther, Taylor Fedun, Joel Hanley, Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, Stephen Johns, John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Jamie Oleksiak, Andrej Sekera

Goaltenders:

Ben Bishop, Landon Bow, Anton Khudobin, Jake Oettinger

SCHEDULE

The Stars will play a three-game round robin at Rogers Place in Edmonton to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET, then face the Colorado Avalanche on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m ET, and finish with a game against the St. Louis Blues on Aug. 9.