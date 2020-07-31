Expand / Collapse search
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Jets were 11-5-1 in their latest run when the season paused on March 12

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Winnipeg Jets are no stranger to the playoffs.

The Jets are looking to carry on the momentum they had when the season was abruptly stopped on March 12 as they take on the Calgary Flames in the best of five qualifying series.

Both teams stack up well but the Jets were 11-5-1 in their latest run while the Flames were 9-7-1. In their only meeting this season, Winnipeg came out on top. The Jets have a slight edge, averaging more Goals For (GF) per game, but the Flames put more pucks on net per game.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (4th)

Record: 37-28-6

Coach: Paul Maurice

ROSTER

Forwards: 

Mason Appleton, Gabriel Bourque, Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Cody Eakin, Nikolaj Ehlers, David Gustafsson, Jansen Harkins, Patrik Laine, Mark Letestu, Adam Lowry, Mathieu Perreault, Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele, Logan Shaw, Nicholas Shore, Blake Wheeler;

Defensemen: 

Nathan Beaulieu, Anthony Bitetto, Carl Dahlstrom, Dylan DeMelo, Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey, Sami Niku, Neal Pionk, Tucker Poolman, Luca Sbisa

Goaltenders: 

Mikhail Berdin, Laurent Brossoit, Eric Comrie, Connor Hellebuyck

SCHEDULE

The Jets will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Flames in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4:45 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD

