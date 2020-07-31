Philadelphia Flyers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Philadelphia Flyers were just heating up when the NHL suspended the season on March 12 as a result of the pandemic.

After coming off a lackluster season, the Flyers brought in head coach Alain Vigneault in April 2019. It wasn’t until January when they were able to turn things around, going 19-6-1 from Jan. 8 on and losing only one of their last 10 regular season games.

Goaltender Carey Hart will be the make-it-or-break-it factor going into what will be his first Stanley Cup run. At just 21-years-old and coming off a recent injury, Hart will rely on veterans like Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun in a big way.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Metropolitan (2nd)

Record: 41-21-7

Coach: Alain Vigneault

ROSTER

Forwards:

Andy Andreoff, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Connor Bunnaman, Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Derek Grant, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl, Nate Thompson, James van Riemsdyk, Jakub Voracek

Defenseman:

Justin Braun, Mark Friedman, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Philippe Myers, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, Andy Welinski, Yegor Zamula

Goaltenders:

Brian Elliott, Carter Hart, Alex Lyon, Kirill Ustimenko

SCHEDULE

The Flyers will play a three-game round-robin at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Boston Bruins on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. ET, then face the Washington Capitals on Aug. 6 and finish with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Aug. 8.