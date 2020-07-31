Florida Panthers: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Florida Panthers are looking for revenge in the qualifying round against the New York Islanders after they previously ended their run for the Stanley Cup in 2016.

The Panthers are the underdogs going into this series having lost all three matchups against the Islanders in the abbreviated season. Despite this, the Panthers offense has performed exceptionally well, ranking sixth in the league with 228 goals for. The Islanders, by comparison, rank 24th with only 189.

Players like Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov will play a vital role in Florida’s ability to outscore the Islanders.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Atlantic (4th)

Record: 35-26-8

Coach: Joel Quenneville

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Noel Acciari, Aleksander Barkov, Brian Boyle, Brett Connolly, Evgenii Dadonov, Erik Haula, Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Dryden Hunt, Eetu Luostarinen, Aleksi Saarela, Colton Sceviour, Owen Tippett, Dominic Toninato, Frank Vatrano, Lucas Wallmark

Defensemen:

Josh Brown, Aaron Ekblad, Brady Keeper, Mike Matheson, Chase Priskie, Mark Pysyk, Riley Stillman, Anton Stralman, MacKenzie Weegar, Keith Yandle

Goaltenders:

Sergei Bobrovsky, Philippe Desrosiers, Chris Driedger, Sam Montembeault

**

SCHEDULE

The Panthers will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the New York Islanders in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 12 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7 TBD

Game 5: (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9: TBD