Kyle Busch's family surrounded by drivers and team owners during heartfelt Coca-Cola 600 ceremony

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The NASCAR world came together on Sunday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, but most importantly to honor the life of Kyle Busch.

Over the past three days, tributes have poured in from across the world in honor of the legendary driver who died this past week due to complications from pneumonia. During the Indy 500 earlier in the day, the sport held a moment of silence for Busch, with multiple drivers paying tribute in their own ways.

But it was during the pre-race ceremonies in Charlotte, the home of NASCAR, where we could all feel the true impact on the legacy left behind by Kyle Busch.

In their first public appearance since his death, family members took to pit road for an emotional remembrance of Busch's life.

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Surrounded by drivers and team owner Richard Childress, along with his brother Kurt Busch and family, Kyle's wife Samantha and son Brexton stood next to NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell as bagpipes rang out "Amazing Grace," which led to a plethora of emotional reactions from those in attendance, along with fans at home.

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Family of Kyle Busch makes first appearance after passing

As those in attendance raised Kyle Busch flags in the air, held up the No. 8 and shed tears, the strength of Samantha Busch and her son Brexton was an overwhelming moment.

"Every racetrack was Kyle Busch’s home. He competed like he had something to prove every single race, when in reality he had already proven everything," CEO Steve O'Donnell noted. "What I think we’ll miss the most isn’t the wins. It’s the guy who quietly wanted to help a teammate, give some advice, the husband, the father, the guy who quietly did thing for others when no one was watching."

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The tributes will continue from here, given how much of an impact Kyle Busch had on fans of the sport at every racetrack he ran. We have seen numerous videos released, with Amazon Prime putting together a touching video package that was narrated by Dale Earnhardt Jr. that most certainly led to emotional tears from those watching at home.

In reality, a NASCAR weekend at any track can lead to thousands of personnel coming together each week, with a reach that is so broad that it spans to four different series. During his time in the sport, Kyle Busch ran in each one of them, with his impact being felt across the country.

"Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and you and your children are NASCAR family forever," Steve O'Donnell said during the pre-race ceremony. "Brexton and Lennix, your dad loves you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everyone watching on TV and all those people up in that grandstand, they are your family and we’ve got you."

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There won't be a day that goes by in which we don’t think of 'Rowdy' Kyle Busch and what he did for the sport of NASCAR.

What happened on the track in Charlotte was just as beautiful, as fans stood in unison on lap eight, as the cars came speeding by the grandstand to a raucous number of cheers.

This, along with hundreds of other small moments over the past few days, will be remembered for decades to come.

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In the aftermath of a tragic passing that has rocked the sport, NASCAR came together Sunday evening to honor the life of a driver that will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace to Kyle Busch, whose legacy will live on forever.