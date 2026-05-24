Katherine Legge Double Tracker: Veteran Racer's Indy 500 Ends Early

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Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — Katherine Legge is making history as the first woman to attempt The Double, racing on the same day in INDYCAR's Indianapolis 500 before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Over the years, five drivers have attempted the Memorial Day Double, but Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in a single day. Most recently, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson tried twice, in 2024 and 2025, but both attempts were foiled.

And unfortunately for Legge, her Indy 500 ended very early when she was involved in a wreck, leaving Stewart as the only driver to finish both races on the same day for at least another year.

The 45-year-old veteran driver from England competed in the Indy 500 for HMD Motorsports as part of an alliance with A.J. Foyt Racing behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet. For NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, she'll be in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

There are several logistical challenges of attempting The Double, efficient transportation from Indianapolis to Charlotte included. And Legge likely needed to leave Indianapolis somewhere between 4 and 5 p.m. ET to make it to the Coke 600 before the scheduled 6 p.m. ET start. But with her wreck, she shouldn't have any problems making it to NASCAR on time.

Through Legge's busy day, we're here tracking her progress.

Indy 500 Field Hits The Track

After qualifying for the Indy 500 last weekend, Legge will start this race from the ninth row from 26th.

Indy 500 Green Flag

While it seemed like rain might impede the scheduled start of the 2026 Indy 500, the green flag flew on time, and Legge started 26th.

The average Indy 500 is about three hours.

Legge Collected In Early Indy 500 Wreck

The Indy 500 had barely started. But on Lap 19, as Ryan Hunter-Reay spun out in Turn 2, Legge tried to avoid him, but the pair still made contact, bringing out the first caution flag.

Both drivers were able to exit their cars without help from the safety team, and they were both evaluated and released from the care center. But unfortunately for her, Legge's Indy 500 run ended very early.