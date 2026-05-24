Penta hits gnarly move on Ethan Page to retain Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

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Ethan Page was about a half-second away from pulling off an incredible upset over Penta and winning the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Penta showed Page, a former NXT champion and the longest reigning NXT North American champion in the brand’s history, that he needed to do more than a few hard slams and exposed turnbuckles to beat him.

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Page gave Penta all he had. He threw Penta into the exposed turnbuckle and tried to take advantage with a schoolboy roll up. While the referee tried to put one turnbuckle back together, he noticed Page’s pin attempt but only got to two. "All Ego" was upset and got into the referee’s face, allowing Penta to take advantage.

Penta avoided Page as he crashed into the ropes and bounced off the middle rope to hit a Mexican Destroyer. He pinned Page for the win.

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Penta has been the champion since March 2, after he beat Dominik Mysterio on "Monday Night Raw." The win over Page marked his seventh successful title defense, including a six-way ladder match at WrestleMania 42.

Page was impressive throughout the match. He flipped Penta over his head and onto the announce table in the middle of the match. He got back into the ring but realized that he wouldn’t be able to win the title if Penta was counted out.

He stopped the referee’s 10 count and used the ring posts to his advantage before he rolled Penta back into the ring. But the Mexican high-flyer was too much to handle.

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Page received the opportunity to face Penta over guys like Rusev and Je’Von Evans. Penta is going to have no shortage of challengers for his title as the weeks wear on.

Saturday Night's Main Event results: