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Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods reportedly returns to Switzerland to presumably resume rehab after quick trip back to Florida

The 15-time major champion's Gulfstream V departed Stuart, Florida, on Saturday and landed in Switzerland on Sunday

By Mark Harris Fox News
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Caitlyn Jenner gives her thoughts on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest Video

Caitlyn Jenner gives her thoughts on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Olympic gold medalist and media personality Caitlyn Jenner reacted to Tiger Woods' DUI arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla., saying he could make a comeback story if he seeks proper help. 

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After Tiger Woods was spotted back in Florida earlier this month, the 15-time major champion's private plane has reportedly returned to Switzerland, where he will presumably resume his rehabilitation process.

According to Celebplanes, Woods' Gulfstream V departed from Witham Field in Stuart, Florida, on Saturday evening before ultimately landing in Switzerland on Sunday.

Woods was spotted getting off his private plane at Palm Beach International Airport on May 13, and while the assumption was that his return to the States signaled the end of his treatment overseas, that does not appear to be the case.

tiger woods at tgl match

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on during the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 23, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

It is not entirely clear why Woods made a quick return trip to the Sunshine State, but the timing does coincide with girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, recently sharing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling Woods her "strength" as she navigates the recent diagnosis. She posted a photo on Friday of herself and Woods on Instagram Stories with the caption, "My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me."

tiger woods in sunglasses

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club arrives before the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

VANESSA TRUMP CALLS TIGER WOODS HER 'STRENGTH' AMID BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS IN TOUCHING SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa in March 2025.

The legendary golfer was involved in a two-car accident on Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27 and charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods cleared 0.00 results on both breathalyzer samples he provided, but his refusal to submit to a urine test resulted in the refusal charge.

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Tiger Woods watching a teammate tee off during a golf match at SoFi Center

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club watches a teammate tee off during a TGL match against Atlanta Drive Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on March 4, 2025. (GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Four days after the accident and subsequent arrest, Woods announced that he would be stepping away from golf to "seek treatment and focus on my health."

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He was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment."

Woods has not played a competitive round of golf since the 2024 Open Championship, while his last made cut came at that same year's Masters at Augusta National.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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