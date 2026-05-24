IndyCar driver Caio Collet's vehicle catches fire in terrifying Indy 500 wreck

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IndyCar rookie Caio Collet was involved in a terrifying crash toward the end of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon with Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward fighting for first place.

Collet got loose in Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and overcorrected just enough to send his vehicle into the wall. His right rear caught fire as he skidded down the track and onto the grass.

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Emergency personnel came over to put the fire out and help Collet out of his car.

He was able to walk away from the scary wreck, but track officials called for a red flag. The red flag stopped the race and gave drivers a breather for what would be a total shootout for the final few laps.

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Collet will fall down the leaderboard as he didn’t finish the race.

The A.J. Foyt Racing driver was making his first appearance in the Indy 500. He graduated into the NTT IndyCar Series after finishing second in the Indy NXT Series last year. He won three races on the Indy NXT Series in 2025.

The Brazilian came into the race in 21st place in the IndyCar standings with 70 points through six starts. He has yet to finish in the top 10 in his first season.

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The 2026 Indy 500 already featured more than 50 lead changes and was one of the more competitive events in recent memory.

Felix Rosenqvist won the race on the final lap.