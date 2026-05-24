Cavs need LeBron James 'to return home to save the day,' ESPN star Stephen A Smith says

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The Cleveland Cavaliers went down 3-0 to the New York Knicks after Game 3 on Saturday.

Since the Knicks’ Game 1 comeback victory, New York seemed to suck the life out of Cleveland. The Knicks pulled away from the Cavaliers late in Game 3 and closed out a 121-108 win. One more victory and the Knicks will be in the NBA Finals.

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Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN personality and unabashed Knicks fan, criticized the Cavaliers’ play and said the team needed to lure LeBron James back to the franchise.

"This is a disgraceful late-game show of effort by the @cavs. Hate to say it, because I’m a @nyknicks fan, but it’s just the truth: when you see this franchise quit like they just did, it needs someone who cares a bit more. Someone proudly accountable to Cleveland.

"Yes…..I’m saying it…….they need @KingJames to return home to save the day…..if THIS group is ever going to bring a title back to Cleveland. Seriously!!!!

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Speculation over whether James will return to Cleveland for at least one more season has ramped up since the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

James reportedly "liked" an Instagram post featuring him in a Cavaliers jersey, further fueling the possibility of one last dance in Cleveland.

For now, James remains undecided about his basketball future, but he did reveal plans to take time with his family before making any decision.

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"I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight," James said on May 11. "I’ve got a lot of time now. I think I said it last year after we lost to Minnesota. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then obviously when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.