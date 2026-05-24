Indy 500 fans clamor for Caitlin Clark as she takes center stage at race

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Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark served as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The Fever posted several clips of Clark at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In one video, Clark showed the sea of fans who waited to get a glimpse of the WNBA superstar. Then, she made the announcement for drivers to get to their cars and get ready for the race.

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"I'm honored to represent Gainbridge as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500," Clark said in a statement before the race. "I'm looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’"

Clark joined a laundry list of celebrities who have been the grand marshal, including Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Blake Shelton.

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"Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin," J. Douglas Boles, the president of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said in a statement. "Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world's largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.

Clark is among the top players in the WNBA, and among the most popular, as she looks to guide the Fever back to the playoffs. She missed a game earlier in the week with an injury but returned to the floor against the Golden State Valkyries.

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She had 22 points and nine assists as the Fever defeated the Valkyries, 90-82.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.