AEW Double or Nothing 2026 preview, predictions and more

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Double or Nothing has been one of the must-see pay-per-views for All Elite Wrestling since the company’s inception in 2019.

The card is always littered with marquee matches, featuring the best pro wrestlers the sport has to offer. Sunday night will be no different as five titles are on the line in what is expected to be a chaotic and violent evening in Queens at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Read below for brief previews and predictions for each match before the bell rings.

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Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Zayda Steel and Vita Van in a 5-minute tag team title eliminator match

The Divine Dominion of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have defeated every challenger that has stepped to them. Zayda Steel and Vita Van will be the latest and if they can last at least five minutes with Bayne and Kross without losing, they will earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship. It’s tough to see that happening without outside interference.

Prediction: Bayne and Kross continue their stranglehold on the women’s tag team division.

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"Big Boom" AJ, QT Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, Capt. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo and Lee Moriarty in a 10-man tag team match

It’s always fun with "Big Boom" AJ and his family come to an AEW show and take part in a match. Double or Nothing’s Buy In hour should be no different. Going up against Shane Taylor Promotions, it should be another interesting match.

Prediction: "Big Boom" AJ, QT Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong pick up the victory.

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Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Bowens, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a trios match

The Death Riders and The Opps have morphed into a rivalry over the last few weeks due to the Death Riders’ involvement with Will Ospreay. Ahead of Ospreay taking on Samoa Joe later in the night, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will take on Anthony Bowens, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a six-man tag match. This should be the match of the Buy In.

Prediction: Death Riders get the win in a hard-hitting affair.

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Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

Anytime Kazuchika Okada or Konosuke Takeshita is on a pay-per-view card, it becomes must-see TV. But put them up against each other, it might be a show-stealer. Okada and Takeshita have been begrudgingly working together as members of the Don Callis Family. But their animosity toward each other resulted in a match at Double or Nothing for the International Championship. It will be one to watch and it has the potential to be the match of the night or match of the year.

Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita wins a wild one.

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Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (c) vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in an I Quit Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. If Cope and Cage lose, they must retire as a tag team

FTR knocked Adam Copeland Christian Cage out of action for some time. When Copeland and Cage returned, they were out for vengeance. The two tag teams negotiated a match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing. But Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler wanted the legendary duo to put their team on the line in an I Quit Match. If Copeland and Cage lose, they have to retire as a team. This one will be bloody to say the least.

Prediction: FTR retain the titles.

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Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors and David Finlay in a Stadium Stampede Match

MVP, the Hurt Syndicate’s manager, told Fox News Digital that fans can expect "chaos and violence" in the Stadium Stampede Match. It certainly looks like it will happen. Chris Jericho and Ricochet’s rivalry blossomed to include several others. As the competitors take over Queens, it will be fun and interesting to see where these guys go to inflict the most damage.

Prediction: Team Jericho wins in a wild match.

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Thekla (c) vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship

A four-way dance for the AEW Women’s World Championship is expected to be especially chaotic. The match features wrestlers who have been champions before. Thekla, obviously comes into the match as the reigning champ but Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida have all held the belt at one point or another. It has all the likelihood of being a fantastic match. But the "Toxic Spider" as the advantage of the Triangle of Madness in her corner while Statlander and Shida may not be on the same page.

Prediction: Thekla retains.

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Owen Hart Foundation Tournament begins

There are three Owen Hart Tournament matches set for Double or Nothing – two on the men’s side and one on the women’s side. Samoa Joe takes on Will Ospreay, Bandido battles Swerve Strickland and Athena will square off against Mina Shirakawa.

Each match will have an underlying storyline. Joe and Ospreay are at odds over Ospreay’s apparent alignment with the Death Riders. Ospreay has called this match a dream for him, but there will be a little extra to battle for – personal pride.

Strickland has made clear that he wanted to go after Bandido and followed him back to AEW, as shown on the vignettes that were played earlier this month.

Athena, the Ring of Honor women’s champion, has dominated Ring of Honor but has yet to really get that signature win on the AEW side. Shirakawa is looking to get back into the title picture with an Owen Cup win sans "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Predictions: Ospreay beats Joe, Strickland takes care of Bandido and Shirakawa defeats Athena.

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Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Continental Championship

Jon Moxley has been the AEW continental champion since defeating Okada in the Continental Classic Final at Worlds End in December. He’s dispatched each opponent that has stepped to him and no one has earned a shot at the title in more than a month. That changed on "Dynamite" when Kyle O’Reilly took him to a time-limit draw. O’Reilly earned the title shot and has the advantage over Moxley. He got Moxley to tap out at Full Gear in November and his team won the Blood & Guts Match on "Dynamite" days before that. What happens in this match is anyone’s guess.

Prediction: Moxley retains the title, but it’ll be really close.

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Darby Allin (c) vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship

The match everyone has their eyes on – Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match. If MJF loses, he will be forced to shave his head. If Allin loses, MJF will join an exclusive club of three-time champions at the age of 30. There is a lot of animosity between the two wrestlers. Allin won the title over MJF and has made clear he’s going into the match to prove he’s not a fluke. MJF believes Allin doesn’t represent pro wrestling well-enough to a champion. Will the ring be turned into a barbershop in Queens on Sunday night?

Prediction: MJF upsets Allin to win the AEW World Championship.