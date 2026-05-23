NASCAR's Truck Series and O'Reilly Autoparts Series honor Kyle Busch with moments of silence at Charlotte

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The NASCAR world is paying tribute to Kyle Busch this weekend, and that includes some classy ones from two series in which the late driver had a lot of success.

While Busch — who passed away Thursday after "severe pneumonia [that] progressed into sepsis" — had been a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series, the Cup Series, for more than 20 years, he still competed occasionally in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

He was especially known for his dominance in the Truck Series, winning 69 of his 184 races, and at one point owned a team. In fact, the final win of Busch’s career came just under a week before his death in a Truck Series race at Dover.

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On Friday, the Truck Series was in Charlotte as part of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend for a race that Busch was supposed to take part in.

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Corey Day was in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, the truck in which Busch took his final win, and it was set to start on pole after Friday's qualifying was rained out.

Before the race was set to begin on Friday evening, teams and fans held a moment of silence for Busch.

Unfortunately, the race never got underway and was postponed until Saturday morning and then again to Saturday night.

The O'Reilly Autoparts Series, which Busch raced in many times and won many times during his career, also took a moment to remember him before their race at Charlotte on Saturday.

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That race was also suspended due to rain.

There will be some heavy hearts on Sunday when the Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR Cup Series' longest race of the year, gets started at 6 p.m. ET.