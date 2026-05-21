Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch tragically dies at 41 after hospitalization

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died Thursday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the garage and the racing world.

Busch, 41, was hospitalized Thursday due to an undisclosed but "severe illness," according to a statement put out by the Busch family.

NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced the death Thursday evening, but did not offer a cause of death.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement said. "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

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Busch was a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

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Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69). His most recent win came last weekend at Dover, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

Busch made his mark in NASCAR during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he spent the majority of his career and won the two championships. He left JGR for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, and won three times during his first season.

His last Cup Series win came in June 2023. While he struggled for much of this season, Busch did start on the pole in February's Daytona 500 and was coming off a season-best finish of eighth two weeks ago at Watkins Glen.

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Busch’s stunning death is the second tragic loss for NASCAR in the past six months. Former Cup driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash last December, along with his wife and two children.

Busch leaves behind wife, Samantha, and two kids. He is the first active NASCAR Cup Series driver to die since Dale Earnhardt passed away on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.