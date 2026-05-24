Johnny Manziel picks up MMA victory with first-round win over social media influencer

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Johnny Manziel was a Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, a first-round draft pick thanks to the Cleveland Browns and now can call himself 1-0 in the sport of mixed martial arts.

The ex-NFL quarterback was a part of the co-main event for Brand Risk Promotions and went up against sports media influencer Bob Menery. Both men didn’t really have much ring prowess as far as their MMA skills were concerned.

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Manziel started off with running knee attempt and then went on the attack, striking Menery with multiple kicks to the back and abdomen. Manziel tried to go for the knockout blow with a huge right hand, but missed and slipped.

Menery tried to capitalize but missed with a punch. Manziel took him down and sat on Menery’s upper chest, hitting him with hammer punches. The referee saw enough and stopped the fight as the announcers laughed through the fight. The bout was stopped with 44 seconds left in the first round.

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Menery posted a photo of his busted forehead after the bout.

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"Holy f---. I retired 0-1. I kept fighting. I tried," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "He had 30 pounds on me. But pummeled me. I told you it made sense (Johnny Manziel) to do."

Manziel responded, "We both fight like s---, Bobby Boy. Respect for getting in there though. I was trying to write OVO on your forehead."

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The spectacle also saw Supa Hot Fire knocking out Ray J in the co-main event.