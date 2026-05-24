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Johnny Manziel picks up MMA victory with first-round win over social media influencer

Manziel and Bob Menery acknowledged their lack of skill, with Manziel saying 'we both fight like s---' after the bout

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Johnny Manziel was a Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, a first-round draft pick thanks to the Cleveland Browns and now can call himself 1-0 in the sport of mixed martial arts.

The ex-NFL quarterback was a part of the co-main event for Brand Risk Promotions and went up against sports media influencer Bob Menery. Both men didn’t really have much ring prowess as far as their MMA skills were concerned.

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Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throwing a pass during a football game

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Manziel started off with running knee attempt and then went on the attack, striking Menery with multiple kicks to the back and abdomen. Manziel tried to go for the knockout blow with a huge right hand, but missed and slipped.

Menery tried to capitalize but missed with a punch. Manziel took him down and sat on Menery’s upper chest, hitting him with hammer punches. The referee saw enough and stopped the fight as the announcers laughed through the fight. The bout was stopped with 44 seconds left in the first round.

Bob Menery standing at the New York premiere of Road House at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Bob Menery attends the New York premiere of "Road House" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 19, 2024. (John Nacion/Variety)

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Menery posted a photo of his busted forehead after the bout.

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"Holy f---. I retired 0-1. I kept fighting. I tried," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "He had 30 pounds on me. But pummeled me. I told you it made sense (Johnny Manziel) to do."

Manziel responded, "We both fight like s---, Bobby Boy. Respect for getting in there though. I was trying to write OVO on your forehead."

Johnny Manziel looking on before a football game against the Texas Longhorns.

Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on before the game against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30, 2024. (Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images)

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The spectacle also saw Supa Hot Fire knocking out Ray J in the co-main event.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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