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Kyle Busch's iconic No. 18 will appear in the Indianapolis 500 in tribute to late driver

Dale Coyne Racing will display the classic font used during Busch's 15 years and two championships with Joe Gibbs Racing

By Matt Reigle Fox News
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While Kyle Busch was a legend in the NASCAR ranks, he was incredibly well respected throughout the world of motorsports.

That's why one of Busch's NASCAR numbers — the one I'd argue is most iconic — will make an appearance in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Busch had a bunch of numbers across NASCAR's three national series, but in the Cup Series, he used No. 5, No. 18 and No. 8.

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Kyle Busch celebrating victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch used No. 18 during his years with Joe Gibbs Racing. (Isaac Brekken/AP)

For many fans, No. 18 is the number they associate with Busch, as he used it for 15 years, including during both of his championship seasons.

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You can close your eyes and picture it on the side of those legendary M&M's paint schemes.

Well, Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern shared that Dale Coyne Racing, which runs the No. 18 Honda driven by Romain Grosjean, will display the classic No. 18 used on Busch's car during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series.

How about that tribute?

Of course, the numbers are typically trademarked, so as Stern reported, the idea — which came from Fox Sports IndyCar commentator Townsend Bell — required getting in touch with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch never raced in the Indy 500 or in the IndyCar Series; however, he did have a lot of success at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in NASCAR.

Kyle Busch standing in racing suit at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR star Kyle Busch died on Thursday at just 41 years old. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

His brother, retired NASCAR driver and former Cup Series champ, Kurt Busch, attempted double duty by competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2014.

It's a heck of a tribute from the folks at Dale Coyne Racing with an assist from JGR.

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And while I don't want to play favorites, wouldn't it be something to see that No. 18 in Victory Lane?

Grosjean will start Sunday's race in 24th, which means he has some ground to make up, but anything can happen in the Indy 500.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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