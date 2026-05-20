2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored To Win Coca-Cola 600

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When the NASCAR Cup Series went to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 in 2025, Ross Chastain got into Victory Lane after closing at +1800 to be the outright winner.

Chastain's impressive win came after leading only eight laps on the day.

Which driver will take the checkered flag when the series goes back to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend for one of NASCAR's Crown Jewels?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 20.

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NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Denny Hamlin : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Tyler Reddick : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kyle Larson : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ryan Blaney : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Christopher Bell : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Chase Elliott : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joey Logano : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Busch : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Connor Zilisch: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Heim: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Erik Jones : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Josh Berry : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Timmy Hill: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Denny Hamlin is coming in hot off an All-Star Race win at Dover. And while it wasn't a points race, coming into Charlotte after starting from the pole and leading 103 laps in last week's exhibition could give him the momentum he needs to grab the checkered flag at the Coke 600. His first and only win at this race came in 2022. In 2025, he started 20th but finished 16th after posting the best lap of the day at 29.37 and leading 53 laps.

Long Shot to Watch

While Katherine Legge is at the very bottom of this oddsboard, she's one that fans might want to watch this weekend as she attempts to run the motorsports Memorial Day Weekend double. Her day will begin at the Indy 500 as she starts at the Brickyard. Then, if weather permits, she'll end her day on the track in Charlotte. Tony Stewart is the only driver ever to complete all 1,100 miles of The Double and that was back in 2001.