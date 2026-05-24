AEW star MVP talks Chris Jericho's place among all-time greats in pro wrestling before Double or Nothing

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Chris Jericho made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) programming in April after months of speculation over his contract and whether he’d sign elsewhere.

Since his return, Jericho has been feuding with The Demand. He took on Ricochet at Dynasty later that month and the rivalry expanded into what will come Sunday night at Double or Nothing – a Stadium Stampede Match featuring Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson going up against Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors and David Finlay.

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Jericho is one of the last remaining pro wrestling legends still working full time and giving it all to fans who come and watch him. His legacy spans time at WWE, World Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), Ring of Honor (ROH) and more.

AEW star MVP talked to Fox News Digital about where Jericho ranks in professional wrestling throughout history and said there’s no conversation to be had about the greatest in the sport without having one about him.

"I’ve been a Chris Jericho fan for a very, very long time because I’m also a huge fan of Japanese wrestling. So, I was aware of Chris Jericho before a lot of people were just because of my love for international wrestling," MVP said as he highlighted his new partnership with BZZR. "When he left WCW and made his debut at WWE, I was watching and I watched every match.

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"He has no weaknesses in his game. He can cut promos. He has great matches. He’s not an injury prone guy. If you look at his career, he’s never suffered from a lot of serious injuries. There’s nothing that he can’t do. And if you remember, he was the undisputed champion. Let’s look at the guys that Chris Jericho beat to gain that position. I don’t think you can have a conversation about the all-time greats of the modern era without Chris Jericho being in that conversation."

Jericho will get to add a third Stadium Stampede Match to his legacy.

He was a part of the first one at Double or Nothing in 2020 when he teamed with Matt Hardy, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz to take on Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks.

In the second one at Double or Nothing 2021, he was with Hager, Guevara, Santana and Ortiz again to take on MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

He’s 1-1 in those matches.

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Double or Nothing will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.