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Nascar

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch’s cause of death revealed by family

Busch suffered 'severe pneumonia' that progressed into sepsis

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's sudden death shocks racing world, Indy 500 set to race Video

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's sudden death shocks racing world, Indy 500 set to race

Indy 500 defending champion Alex Palou pays tribute to Kyle Busch's legacy and discusses the somber mood ahead of this year's Indy 500 race.

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Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died Thursday from complications related to "severe pneumonia [that] progressed into sepsis," according to a family statement obtained by FOX Sports on Saturday.

"The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the statement, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, read. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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