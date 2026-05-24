WWE's Austin Theory names one rising star who could be prospect for The Vision

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The Vision was formed in the wake of WrestleMania 41 with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as the figureheads and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining them to cause havoc on the rest of the Raw roster.

As the weeks and months wore on, Rollins was kicked out of the group as Breakker and Reed took over. Logan Paul and Austin Theory later joined them and they’ve since become the top heel faction in WWE. Breakker and Reed have yet to get gold around their waists, while Paul and Theory entered Saturday Night’s Main Event as the world tag team champions.

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The Raw roster saw a few call-ups in the weeks before WrestleMania 42 and the days that came after. Could anyone who was on NXT a year ago become a new member of The Vision?

Theory told Fox News Digital that Je’Von Evans would make a good candidate.

"I will say, Je’Von Evans is very talented but he might be too fun and happy for The Vision because when it comes down to getting nitty and gritty, we gotta get to it," he said before Saturday’s tag team title match against the Street Profits. "I think he has great skills. That category of his skill set and what he can do is very small so credit to Je’Von Evans.

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"Maybe him just because he’s a younger guy and maybe we can help him realize what will help his career in the long run rather than all these other dudes."

While Evans may be a good candidate, Theory made clear that there are no current openings for anyone to be the fifth man.

"Maybe Je’Von Evans, but honestly, the applications for The Vision right now is a closed book. It’s tight. We’re just waiting for our last brother to get back, Bronson Reed – the Tsunami man. He just crushes everything, he crushes buildings, he crushes cities. … He’ll be back soon but I think The Vision is where it needs to be right now."

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No matter what went down at Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Vision’s objective is still clear – take everything and leave all challengers in the dust.