Richard Childress Racing retires Kyle Busch's No. 8 car, reserves it for his son Brexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world of motorsports is still reeling from the sudden and tragic death of NASCAR superstar and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Now, his team — Richard Childress Racing — has announced that it will not be putting a driver in Busch's No. 8 car.

However, they will have it ready to go whenever his son decides to step into NASCAR.

NASCAR, RACING WORLD REACTS TO KYLE BUSCH'S SHOCKING DEATH AT 41: 'CANNOT COMPREHEND THIS NEWS'

Busch reportedly collapsed in a race simulator Wednesday and was admitted to a Charlotte, North Carolina, area hospital. On Thursday, it was announced that he would not race in this weekend's Coca-Cola 600, but just hours later, news broke that he had died.

On Friday, RCR announced its plans for Busch's number.

"Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond," the team said in a statement. "Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8, and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did.

"The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Busch joined RCR in 2023 after spending the previous 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. Upon the move, he hopped in the No. 8 car, which, as the team mentioned, became synonymous with him.

This is an incredibly classy move from RCR, but it's one that is sadly not unprecedented.

The team did something similar after Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. His iconic No. 3 was sidelined and replaced with No. 29, which was driven by Kevin Harvick and used a paint scheme that was inverted from Earnhardt's legendary black one.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The No. 3 was brought back when Richard Childress' grandson Austin Dillon — who was also Busch's teammate since joining RCR — replaced Harvick at the team in 2014.