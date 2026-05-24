Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves recalls getting speeding ticket for going triple digits

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Helio Castroneves doesn’t just travel at high speeds on the racetrack, but sometimes on the road too.

Castroneves, 51, has won the Indy 500 four times and will look to become the first driver to ever win the storied race five times. The Brazilian native is encouraged to drive as fast as possible on the racetrack, but not on the road.

During a recent appearance on "Planet Tyrus," Castroneves recalled getting pulled over by the police.

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"I remember once that, that I was in the three digits and the (policeman’s) like, ‘Oh, look, you can't do this. And I have the right to take us.’ I go, ‘Bring down the ticket,’" Castroneves said during his appearance on the show.

Castroneves said he used to get pulled over frequently growing up, but credited his daughter for slowing him down on the roads.

"After I have a kid, she's now 16 years old, but I have to behave myself," Castroneves said. "So knock on wood. Now I'm being a good boy."

When Castroneves rents a car, he said he looks for low mileage, which is a challenge. When he gets saddled with a "beat-up car," he takes solace in the fact that they normally smell good.

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While Castroneves might push other cars to the limit, he is scared of what might happen if he tried to push a beat-up rental car.

"I don't push that much because I don't want to be in the middle of the road," Castroneves said.

Castroneves does more than drive racecars at an incredibly high level, he also knows some Brazilian trash talk. One of the "Planet Tyrus" co-hosts trains in jiu-jitsu and wanted advice on how to surprise the Brazilians he trains with using some niche trash talk.

"Chupa que a cana é doce," Castroneves said.

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"(It’s) what they call sugar cane. So cana of means sugar cane, okay. And, obviously it's very sweet. What they do, when they (are) ripped, they (spout) juice and they are very sweet, but, but you suck it," Castroneves said.

"In our filter, it is just an expression that means like you sucker, you know. You know what I mean? Kind of like, suck that the cane, you suck or you lose it, you got screwed. So something like that, it'll be funny."

Castroneves hopes he can use his Brazilian trash talk in the Indy 500 on Sunday, as he goes for his record fifth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

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