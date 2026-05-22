2026 UFL Week 9 Results: Storm Defeat Defenders For Third Straight Win

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Week 9 of the UFL season got off to a fast start on Friday night, as the Orlando Storm won their third straight game, defeating the DC Defenders, 27-19.

Here are the results from Week 9:

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer (21-of-27 for 275 passing yards, three touchdowns), WR Chris Rowland (eight receptions for 117 yards, one touchdown); Defenders QB Spencer Sanders (10-of-21 for 160 passing yards), RB Deon Jackson (eight carries for 64 yards, one touchdown)

Game recap: It was a hot start for the Storm, who found the end zone within the first four minutes to take a 7-0 lead. Orlando kept the momentum rolling, as quarterback Jack Plummer threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to give the Storm a 21-10 halftime advantage. Wide receiver Chris Rowland also shined, finishing the night with eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Defenders struggled in their first game without star quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8. Quarterback Spencer Sanders could not ignite the offense, completing just 10 of 21 passes for 160 yards. However, Sanders did add 75 yards on the ground, while running back Deon Jackson carried the ball eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown. The Defenders will now look for revenge when they host the Storm in a Week 10 rematch.

Up next: The Storm travel to Washington, D.C. for a Week 10 rematch against the Defenders.