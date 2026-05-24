Pro wrestling star Cristiano Argento shares why fans should add National Wrestling Alliance to watchlist

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Pro wrestling is a 365-days, 52-weeks a year sport that could be viewed every single day if a fan chose.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) each have their weekly programming with at least six shows between the two companies – not counting premium live events or pay-per-views. Then, there’s Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), Ring of Honor (ROH), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA World Wide (AAA) with Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) also coming soon with weekly programming.

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) also has a weekly show, taking place on Saturdays on Comet TV. The company’s "Powerrr" debut on Comet TV drew more than 270,000 viewers as one of the most prestigious companies in the industry looked to make a bigger impact on the minds of pro wrestling fans.

Cristiano Argento told Fox News Digital why "Powerrr" should be added to the viewers’ menus with a massive amount of wrestling already on the table.

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"To me, this step was a big step for NWA and in general for the wrestling business in that regard," Argento said of NWA going on free television. "And the NWA product, to me, they have amazing wrestlers — male, female. They have an amazing product overall with the production. The knowledge that so many wrestlers backstage, and on TV, have in NWA is unbelievable. So many wrestlers have wrestled for their whole life – 15, 20 years in WWE or other big promotions. The knowledge they can share to us and teach us, it’s incredible.

"We saw (in the first week) of how many viewers they got. This means they already have a following from before because it’s not like 275,000 people just like out of nowhere they show up and watch NWA for the first time. They knew about it and now that it’s on TV, they were able to finally watch it and so far the result speaks for itself."

Argento has been performing with NWA for about two years.

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Though he’s yet to wrap a championship around his waist, he spoke highly of the NWA.

"It’s amazing so far. I like the company. I really like working for Billy Corgan," he said. "He’s a great person. Everybody down there, they’re really nice. It’s a great opportunity so far. I really hope that it’s going to get even bigger and bigger and I’m sure with the new debut on Comet TV that’s gonna happen. I’m really happy to be there and be part of their company."

Argento told Fox News Digital he hoped to be the person fans look at and see that they are able to do anything no matter where they come from.

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"My goal is to be a point of view for any people that it doesn’t matter where you came from, you can reach your goal," he said. "It doesn’t matter how far or impossible that it is. That’s more like a philosophical goal, to inspire people to do that. As a career goal, I would like to win a belt. I feel like to be a champion for a major company after the sacrifices I made … everything so far I did to get to this point, I think could be a huge realization for myself. That’s a personal goal but if that doesn’t happen in the next year or so, I would still be happy to go out and perform for all the fans, the audience and do the best that I can."