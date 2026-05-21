NASCAR, racing world reacts to Kyle Busch's shocking death at 41: 'Cannot comprehend this news'

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The NASCAR world was stunned on Thursday when Kyle Busch, one of the sport's all-time greats, died suddenly at the age of 41.

Busch, 41, was hospitalized Thursday because of an undisclosed but "severe illness," according to a statement put out by the Busch family. NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced the death Thursday evening, but did not offer a cause of death.

When news of Busch's death broke, fellow NASCAR drivers mourned their lost competitor.

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One of those drivers was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had an infamous fistfight with Busch after a race roughly two years ago, but he put their differences aside to pay homage.

Plenty of others paid their respects.

Busch's last Cup Series win came in June 2023. While he struggled for much of this season, Busch did start on the pole in February's Daytona 500 and was coming off a season-best finish of eighth two weeks ago at Watkins Glen. He also just won a Truck Series race in Dover last week.

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

The statement announcing Busch's death said "the future Hall of Famer" was "a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

Busch had been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69). His most recent win came last weekend at Dover, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

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Busch leaves behind wife, Samantha, and two children. He is the first active NASCAR Cup Series driver to die since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

OutKick's Zach Dean contributed to this report.

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