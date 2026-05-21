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NASCAR, racing world reacts to Kyle Busch's shocking death at 41: 'Cannot comprehend this news'

Two-time champion was hospitalized earlier Thursday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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NASCAR star Kyle Busch dead at 41 Video

NASCAR star Kyle Busch dead at 41

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41 shortly after being hospitalized due to an undisclosed ‘severe’ illness.

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The NASCAR world was stunned on Thursday when Kyle Busch, one of the sport's all-time greats, died suddenly at the age of 41.

Busch, 41, was hospitalized Thursday because of an undisclosed but "severe illness," according to a statement put out by the Busch family. NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced the death Thursday evening, but did not offer a cause of death.

When news of Busch's death broke, fellow NASCAR drivers mourned their lost competitor.

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Kyle Busch standing in racing suit at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Zone Watermelon x Circle K Chevrolet, is introduced before the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 3, 2026. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

One of those drivers was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had an infamous fistfight with Busch after a race roughly two years ago, but he put their differences aside to pay homage.

Plenty of others paid their respects.

Busch's last Cup Series win came in June 2023. While he struggled for much of this season, Busch did start on the pole in February's Daytona 500 and was coming off a season-best finish of eighth two weeks ago at Watkins Glen. He also just won a Truck Series race in Dover last week.

Kyle Busch standing near his #8 Richard Childress Racing FICO Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch looks on before the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., on March 17, 2024. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

The statement announcing Busch's death said "the future Hall of Famer" was "a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

Busch had been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69). His most recent win came last weekend at Dover, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory.

Kyle Busch standing near his #8 Chevrolet race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Cheddar's/ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 2023. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

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Busch leaves behind wife, Samantha, and two children. He is the first active NASCAR Cup Series driver to die since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

OutKick's Zach Dean contributed to this report.

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