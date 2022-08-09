Trump FBI raid: Agents seize Mar-a-Lago documents in unprecedented move
The FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday is "unprecedented" – especially for a non-sitting commander-in-chief and one who has indicated he might run again, a former special-agent-in-charge tells Fox News Digital.
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is questioning how "detached" President Biden is from "his own administration," after the White House said it was not given "notice" of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump’s private residence in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI Monday morning, when the former president was in New York City. The raid was connected to an investigation into classified records Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to home when he left office in January 2021.
When asked for comment Monday, a White House official told Fox News Digital: "We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information."
Rep. Jim Banks and members of the House Republican Study Committee are expected to meet with former President Trump at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday evening, Fox News has learned.
Banks, R-Ind., the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is expected to bring a dozen members of the panel to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to meet with the former president.
It is unclear, at this point, which RSC members will join Banks.
President Biden, speaking Tuesday while signing the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law, made no mention of the FBI's raid last night at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Biden also took no questions from reporters following the speech.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago.
"Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Clinton used a personal email server to house classified information during her time as Secretary of State, which became a major issue of contention during her 2016 presidential run against Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.
Pelosi says she doesn't have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
"All I know about that is what is in the public domain. I was surprised that it flashed on my phone last evening, so I don't really have too much to say except that to have a visit like that, you need a warrant. To have a warrant, you need justification. And that says that no one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States," Pelosi told MSNBC's Morning Joe.
Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI Monday morning in an unprecedented move by the bureau, and one connected to an investigation into records Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his private residence when he left office in January 2021.
Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. Those boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information," and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.
NARA notified Congress in February that the agency recovered the 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes."
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sounding off Tuesday on the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.
In a tweet, Cuomo says the Justice Department "must immediately explain the reason for its raid amd it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation and legitimacy of January 6 investigations.
President Biden is speaking Tuesday for the first time since former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI.
