Trump FBI raid: Agents seize Mar-a-Lago documents in unprecedented move

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is questioning how "detached" President Biden is from "his own administration," after the White House said it was not given "notice" of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s private residence in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI Monday morning, when the former president was in New York City. The raid was connected to an investigation into classified records Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to home when he left office in January 2021.

When asked for comment Monday, a White House official told Fox News Digital: "We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information."

