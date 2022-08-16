Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Trump calls for Mar-a-Lago affidavit release, denounces FBI raid: "No way to justify"

Trump called for the release of the sealed, unredacted affidavit "in the interest of transparency"

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
I have never seen America more mad than it is right now: Eric Trump Video

I have never seen America more mad than it is right now: Eric Trump

Eric Trump shares his thoughts on aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid on former President Trump and how Americans are deeply upset on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump unleashed his latest rant against the FBI search of his home on his social media platform late Monday night and called for the immediate release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit that was used to justify the raid.

"There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago," the former president wrote on Truth Social. "The home of the 45th President of the United States (who got more votes, by far, than any sitting President in the history of our Country!)."

Trump also references "gun toting FBI Agents" and "the Department of ‘Justice’" in his post.

"But, in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN," the business mogul continued. "Also, the Judge on this case should recuse!"

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP RECORDS DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

Former President Donald Trump in New York City following the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home. 

Former President Donald Trump in New York City following the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home.  (Felipe Ramales / Fox News Digital)

The former president's latest tirade comes after the DOJ filed a motion to block the release of the affidavit used to search the Florida mansion. 

GREG GUTFELD: FBI SEIZURE OF CLASSIFIED RECORDS AT MAR-A-LAGO SOUNDS LIKE EVERY HOAX WE'VE HEARD BEFORE

The Justice Department says it would comply with a court order to partially unseal the affidavit, but "respectfully requests an opportunity to provide the Court with proposed redactions."

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A judge had unsealed the search warrant on Friday after the government had "determined that these materials could be released without significant harm to its investigation," the Justice Department wrote. 

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP 'WILL DO WHATEVER' HE CAN TO 'HELP THE COUNTRY' AFTER FBI RAID: 'TEMPERATURE HAS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN'

Despite their opposition to the release of the affidavit, the Justice Department attested that it would not block the release of any other documents related to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, including the warrant's cover sheets.

Trump has doubled-down on his attacks against the nation's intelligence agencies, standing firm in his assertion that the searches and seizures are part of a political plot to prevent him from running for president again.

  • Men with guns stand outside Mar-a-Lago
    Image 1 of 6

    Three men with guns are seen standing outside the gates of Donald Trump's private Florida estate after the FBI raided the sprawling property allegedly looking for classified documents. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

  • A truck with a Trump sign in the bed is driven by Mar-a-Lago
    Image 2 of 6

    A Trump supporter drives past Mar-a-Lago with a Trump sign in the bed of the truck. The sign noticeably has former Vice President Mike Pence's name crossed out. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

  • Trump supporters holding flags and signs outside Mar-a-Lago
    Image 3 of 6

    Dozens of Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago to protest the FBI's raid. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

  • A guard with a gun stands outside Mar-a-Lago near a black truck
    Image 4 of 6

    A armed guard stand outside Donald Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago estate after 30 FBI agents tore through the property on Monday. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

  • A guard is seen outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago
    Image 5 of 6

    A guard stands outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

  • Man with a Trump 2024 flag outside Trump's Florida home
    Image 6 of 6

    A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida following an FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," he wrote on his Truth Social account earlier on Monday. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country."

More from Politics