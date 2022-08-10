Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records.

"I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's only about that," Scott told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"That would be shocking, stunning, and unprecedented. The truth is, they continue to look for ways to literally put him in a corner and put the targets on him, it feels like to me," Scott said.

Trump said he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, per the advice of his attorneys, during his deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation, calling it an "unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt," and adding that he had "no choice" due to the Biden administration and prosecutors across the nation having "lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency."

Trump was set to sit down with attorneys from the state attorney general’s office behind-closed-doors, just days after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago, as part of an unrelated federal investigation involving the National Archives and Records Administration and classified materials the former president allegedly took with him from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, when he left office in January 2021.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Trump said: "What Letitia James has tried to do the last three years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to New York State taxpayers, and a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the United States Constitution."

"I did nothing wrong, which is why, after five years of looking, the Federal, State and local governments, together with the Fake News Media, have found nothing," Trump said.

"We cannot permit a renegade and out-of-control prosecutor to use this investigation as a means of advancing her political career. New York deserves better, and this Country deserves better. This is a vindictive and self-serving fishing expedition, the likes of which our Country has never seen before."

The FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday is "unprecedented" – especially for a former commander in chief and one who has indicated he might run again, a former special-agent-in-charge tells Fox News Digital.

