Mar-a-Lago raid: Sen. Blackburn demands answers, warns Americans 'they can do it to you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., issued a warning to Americans following the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence that "they can do it to you." On "America Reports" Tuesday, Blackburn also outlined questions she hopes to make FBI Director Christopher Wray answer.

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD ‘JUSTIFICATION’

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: We had that hearing with Christopher Wray last week and we have the opportunity to submit our questions for response, finishing up that between now and Thursday. And I've been working on my list of QFRs to send in to ask, what did you know about this? When did you know about it? Did you work with the White House? Did you work with Merrick Garland? Why did you have to leave us so quickly and not take the second round of questions when you were before us? Did you participate in planning this? I think that there are a lot of questions that we justifiably have and we want answers, because if the FBI can do this to President Donald Trump, they can do it to you. And the American people know that.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: