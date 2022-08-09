Vulnerable House Democrats largely silent following FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vulnerable House Democrats are staying largely silent following the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fox News Digital reached out to each of the 21 Democrats running for re-election in districts considered "toss-ups," as well as "lean" and "likely Republican," and asked them for their reaction to the unannounced raid that has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the aisle.

None of them answered.

Fox News Digital did receive a response from a spokesperson of Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., that simply said, "We are continuing to monitor this developing situation," but did not elaborate on the congresswoman's position on the raid.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., also reacted to the raid on social media, as well as in an appearance on the liberal network MSNBC.

"The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago is an unprecedented action in reaction to an unprecedented presidency. We have never had a president who sought to overturn an election and summon a mob to DC as Donald Trump did on January 6th," she wrote in a late Monday tweet, including a video clip of her discussion about the raid with left-wing host Rachel Maddow.

The raid has been widely condemned, including by some Democrats like disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as critics have called for the FBI, Department of Justice, and White House to explain the seemingly sudden action.

The event has also fueled speculation that Trump could be nearing an announcement that he will run for president again in 2024, possibly sooner than initially planned considering the midterm elections are still three months away.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, gave the clearest indication yet following the raid that he would again be seeking the White House, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity, "I hope he goes out and beats these guys again because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense."